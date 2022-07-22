Kalidas Jayaram, Tanya Ravichandran’s upcoming series Paper Rocket promises to be a heartwarming tale. It features Kalidas’ character trying to fulfill wishes of people who are suffering from grave illness. In the process, he takes them all on a road trip when unexpected situations erupt. Paper Rocket is all set to be streamed from July 29.

Watch The Trailer Of Paper Rocket Below:

