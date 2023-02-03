On Silambarasan TR's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Pathu Thala shared the first song from the film. Composer AR Rahman himself did the honour of sharing "Namma Satham" song on social media, and the track looks quite the chartbuster. "Namma Satham" is composed by AR Rahman who has also sung the track along with Yogi Sekar. Lyrics is written by Vivek. Pathu Thala Release Date: Silambarasan TR’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on March 30, 2023!

Watch the song below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)