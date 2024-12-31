Elon Musk just changed his X account name from "Elon Musk" to "Kekius Maximus" and also updated its profile with a new image of the famous "Pepe the Frog" meme character. The recent change can be seen as his active interest in gaming and internet memes. The Pepe the Frog on Elon Musk's X Profile picture seems to be playing a video game with a joystick in hand. Kekius Maximus, or KEKIUS, is a newly emerged player in the cryptocurrency market. KEKIUS traded around USD 0.005667, showing a significant surge of 497.56% in the past week in the cryptocurrency market. Merging all these events, Elon Musk changed his X account name to Kekius Maximus and his profile picture to the "Pepe the Frog" meme. Elon Musk Warns 'Annihilation' and Legal Action on X Accounts That Use Manipulative Technique To Buy Large Numbers of Followers To Push Their Narratives or Scams.

Elon Musk Profile Name and Picture Change Image (Photo Credits: Screenshot)

