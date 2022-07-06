Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan–1 will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essaying the character Nandini. The makers have released poster of the charming Queen of Pazhuvoor and we just cannot take our eyes off her. The actress’ character is seen dressed in a traditional clothing and adorned her outfit with lovely jewels. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Makers Introduce Chiyaan Vikram As The Chola Crown Prince, Aditya Karikalan! View Pic Of Mani Ratnam’s Fierce Warrior.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Ponniyin Selvan–1

Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!#PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@LycaProductions #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/P4q5jdqHhI — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) July 6, 2022

