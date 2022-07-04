The makers of Ponniyin Selvan–1 have released Chiyaan Vikram’s look as the Chola Crown Prince, Aditya Karikalan. He would be seen as a fierce warrior in Mani Ratnam’s directorial that also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan in the lead. Ponniyin Selvan–Part One: Makers Share Motion Poster From Mani Ratnam’s Film Saying ‘The Cholas Are Coming’.

Chiyaan Vikram As Aditya Karikalan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)