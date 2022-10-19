Ponniyin Selvan: 1 aka PS1, the epic historical action drama film, released in theatres on September 30. The magnum opus helmed by Mani Ratnam has earned fantastic figures at the box office. Starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan among others, the film has grossed Rs 450 crore worldwide. Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram's Film Rakes in Rs 200 Crore Worldwide.

PS1 Box Office Collection Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)