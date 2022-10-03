Mani Ratnam's newly released magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 featuring Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi is roaring at the box office. The period epic has managed to rake in Rs 200 crore worldwide in just three days' time. With this pace, it might set a new record in itself. Ponniyin Selvan I Star Trisha Krishnan Reveals She Read All Five Volumes of the Epic for Her Role in Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus.

Ponniyin Selvan I Box-Office

