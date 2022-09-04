The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: 1 have introduced actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s character from the upcoming magnum opus. She would be seen as the ‘quick-witted, courteous’ Vanathi in the film helmed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan–1 Makers Reveal Aishwarya Lekshmi’s First Look as Poonguzhali (View Motion Poster).

Sobhita Dhulipala As Vanathi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)