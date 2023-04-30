Mani Ratnam's latest release Ponniyin Selvan 2 is creating a storm at box office. Starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more, the magnum opus reportedly has been able to surpass Rs 100 crore mark globally in just two days. The epic saga is based the story of the Chola Dynasty. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Karthi Gallop to the Rescue of Mani Ratnam’s Over-Stuffed Period Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

PS2 Box Office Collection Day 2:

#PonniyinSelvan2 crossed ₹100 crore mark worldwide in 2 days. Day 1 > Day 2. pic.twitter.com/8TawsROOeD — LetsCinema (@letscinema) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)