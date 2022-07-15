Pratap Pothen passed away at the age of 69 in Chennai on July 15. The veteran Malayalam actor-director was reportedly found dead in his Chennai apartment. Manju Warrier, Rima Kallingal, Aashiq Abu and many others from the film industry have offered condolences on social media. Pratap Pothen Dies at 69; Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms the Demise of the Veteran Actor-Director.

Manju Warrier

Rima Kallingal

Pratap Pothen (Photo Credits: Insatgram)

Aashiq Abu

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you. 💔#PrathapPothen pic.twitter.com/bJcKNWpWgP — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 15, 2022

Badri Venkatesh

I always wanted to be like you!! many have said I resemble you. I adored you. You will live long in our hearts. Immortal being. Good bye #pratappothen sir!! Whatte a film maker whatte an actor whatte an intellect!! pic.twitter.com/80Csg5ip8u — Badri Venkatesh (@dirbadri) July 15, 2022

