Celebrated actor and director Pratap Pothen has been found dead in his residence in Chennai. He was 69. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has worked with him in films like Ayalum Njanum Thammil and London Bridge, confirmed his demise on Twitter, referring to the actor as his 'uncle'. Ambika Rao Dies: Malayalam Actress Was Known For Her Roles In Kumbalangi Nights, Virus And More.

View Prithviraj's Tweet:

Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you. 💔#PrathapPothen pic.twitter.com/bJcKNWpWgP — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)