Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella's death has sent shockwaves in the industry. Reportedly, she was found dead at her apartment in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana. Soon after her demise, many celebs mourned the loss. Even Ram Charan's wife Upasana is shocked and expressed her grief by penning a long note on Instagram for her 'bestie'. She also shared a few pics with her on social media. Prathyusha Garimella Dies: Fashion Designer Found Dead at Her Residence in Banjara Hills, Telangana.

Check It Out:

Upasana Kamineni Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)