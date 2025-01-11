Upasana Konidela, the wife Ram Charan, shared a heartfelt message for her husband as his highly anticipated film Game Changer released on January 10. Ram Charan takes on a remarkable dual role in this project directed by Shankar Shanmugham. In her social media post, Upasana expressed immense pride for her husband’s performance, calling him a ‘game changer’. Sharing a poster of the newly released film, she wrote, “Congratulations my dearest husband @AlwaysRamCharan You truly are a game changer in every way. Love u.” ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula.

Upasana Konidela Praises Husband Ram Charan

Congratulations my dearest husband @AlwaysRamCharan You truly are a game changer in every way. Love u 🥰 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qU6v54rRbh — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 10, 2025

