Amala Paul took to social media to share heartwarming pictures from her baby shower ceremony. The photos capture Amala, radiant in a traditional saree, celebrating this special occasion with her husband, Jagat Desai. Their poses and expressions exude pure love and excitement for their upcoming parenthood. The ceremony, reportedly held in Gujarat, followed traditional rituals, marking a significant milestone in Amala's pregnancy journey. The actress, who got married in November 2023, is preparing to welcome their first child. Amala Paul Flaunts Her Pregnancy Glow, Kisses and Dances With Husband Jagat Desai As She Awaits Her Little One’s Arrival (Watch Video).

Amala Paul With Husband at Baby Shower

