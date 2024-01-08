Pregnant Amala Paul is overflowing with joy as she eagerly anticipates the arrival of her little one. The actress, who recently revealed her pregnancy alongside husband Jagat Desai, delighted fans with a heartwarming video capturing tender moments between the couple. The video showcases Amala celebrating her pregnancy, joyfully dancing with Jagat Desai, and sharing sweet kisses. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she expressed, "From twosomeness to a trio – embracing the new me in 2024." The video resonates with the actress's excitement as she transitions into the next beautiful chapter of parenthood. Pregnant Amala Paul Radiates Joy As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Candid Video, Poses With Her Cat - WATCH.

Amala Paul's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

