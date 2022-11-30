Fans confess their love for their favourite celebs in the most unexpected manner and can leave one speechless. Well, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran too is taken by surprise after one of his die-hard fans got his name and face tattooed on his side of the wrist and forearm, respectively. The actor shared the picture of the same on Instagram and captioned it saying, “I love you too!” adding hearts emoji. Karan Kundrra’s Fans Get the Actor’s Face and Initials Tattooed (View Viral Pics).

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Fan Get Tattooed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

