Prithviraj Sukumaran has extended heartfelt wishes to Dulquer Salmaan on the occasion of his birthday. He shared a tweet saying, "Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead!"

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Birthday Wish For Dulquer Salmaan

Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever! 🤗❤️ @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/YRPN4WcW6l — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 27, 2022

