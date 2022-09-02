Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran of Libra Productions has tied the knot with actress Mahalaxmi. The wedding ceremony took place on September 1 at Tirumala Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The newly married couple has shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. Tollywood Producer Dil Raju And Vygha Reddy Blessed With Baby Boy!

