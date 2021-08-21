A new glimpse from the tentatively titled PSPK Rana Movie is out! In the video, we see Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak firing bullets from his gun. The superstar plays a cop in the movie which also stars Rana Daggubati. The actioner is set to release on Sankranthi 2021.

Watch Video:

PAWAN KALYAN: NEW GLIMPSE OF 'BHEEMLA NAYAK'... #BheemlaNayak is here... New glimpse of #PawanKalyan and #RanaDaggubati starrer... Directed by Saagar K Chandra... 12 Jan 2022 #Sankranthi release. pic.twitter.com/rIYclhZb1y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2021

