The film Baby was a huge success at the worldwide box office, and Allu Arjun was present at the appreciation meet for the film where he gave a speech. Part of the speech also contained an exciting piece of information that fans did not see coming. The actor was asked to give a little sneak peek of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. And after a little hesitation, the actor agreed and quoted a dialogue from the film "Eedantha jarigedi okate rule meeda jarugutaanadadi, Pushpa gadi rule". The crowd cheered loud for Arjun, and fans are now even more excited to see Pushpa back in action. Allu Arjun To Star in Trivikram Srinivas’ First Pan-India Film – Reports.

Watch Allu Arjun Quote Pushpa:

