Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead released in theatres on December 17. Apart from Telugu language, it was released in four other dubbed versions – Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. Although the film opened to mixed response from critics and fans, it is showing decent performance in terms of box office collection. The Hindi version of Pushpa has managed to rake in Rs 12 crore in total within three days of its release.

Pushpa Hindi Version Box Office Collection Day 3

#Pushpa SCORES AGAINST ALL ODDS: #SpiderMan + poor promotions + limited screens/shows + 50% occupancy [#Maharashtra]… Solid trending across weekend… Mass pockets superb, driving its biz… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5 cr. Total: ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/EFlXY30vLc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)