Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 which released in theatres on December 17 has earned supremely well as per early estimates. Now, as per Box Office India, the actioner which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil in key roles has minted over Rs 45 crore on day one at the ticket window. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa has released in India in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The movie also has a special item number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

