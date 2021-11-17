The makers of Pushpa has dropped yet another intriguing video from the film. In the video, the intense look and character of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj has been unveiled. Allu looks absolutely thrilling in this dark avatar. Puspa: The Rise – Part 1 stars Allu, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The action-thriller written and helmed by Sukumar is set to be released on December 17. The film will release in Telugu language along with dubbed versions of Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Check Out The Video Below:

