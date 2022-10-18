Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara is winning hearts and be it fans or celebs or critics, all are going gaga over it. R Sarath Kumar took to Twitter and penned his thoughts about the Kannada film. He not just labelled Kantara as ‘an emotional film’, but even praised the lead actor’s performance as ‘extraordinary’. Kantara: Shilpa Shetty Praises Rishab Shetty’s Critically Acclaimed Kannada Film, Says ‘It Took Me Back to My Roots’.

R Sarath Kumar On Kantara

Ably supported by the DOP, music,choreography, stunt and the entire cast and crew,and hats off once again to the producers @hombalefilms ,a must see film — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)