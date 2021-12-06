Radhe Shyam song 'Soch Liya' teaser is out! The track features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde having a sad and separate moment. The soothing melody will make you emotional as how Prabhas and Pooja brings up their story is surely heart touching. The full song will be unveiled on December 8. The number is crooned by Mithoon and Arijit Singh and lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is scheduled to release on the theatres on January 14, 2022.

Watch The Video Below:

