Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok and Ram Charan got together in Srinagar and danced to the popular song "Naatu Naatu". The actor has arrived in Srinagar to participate in a side event of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting. For the unversed, the G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues. G20 Summit 2023: ‘RRR’ Actor Ram Charan Arrives in Srinagar To Attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting.

View Ram and Chang Jae Bok Dancing:

#WATCH | J&K: Actor Ram Charan dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie, in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/9oZ8c9sYBY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)