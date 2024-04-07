Upasana Konidela has shared several pictures from her family’s recent getaway to Thailand, posting them on their pet dog Rhyme’s Instagram page. One particular image, capturing Upasana, Ram Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara, is bound to bring smiles to Mega family fans. The photo showcases RC playfully showering water on a baby elephant, while Upasana and their daughter enjoy the heartwarming moment. The caption accompanying the post reads, “Thank u Nana , Enjoyed a chilled vibe in Samui with my sister, Klin Kaara. loved swimming in the ocean & learning about elephant protection at the rescue camp. Big thanks to Pui and Getti for the amazing care & my new Thai cut!” Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Covers Baby Klin Kaara’s Face As They Visit Tirupati Balaji Temple on Actor’s Birthday (View Pics).

Ram Charan And Family In Thailand

