Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma made an important announcement with his fans on March 14. The director took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share that he will contest the Lok Sabha Elections from the Pithapuram Constituency in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming elections. He wrote, "SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM". Earlier last year, the director had caused a stir in Andhra Pradesh politics with his film Vyuham. Ram Gopal Varma Reacts to Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death Stunt, RGV Writes ‘No One Can Question Your Intent’.

Check Out Ram Gopal Varma’s X Post:

SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)