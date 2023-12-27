Ram Gopal Varma lodged a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh Police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivas Rao from Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC). Rao had offered a reward of One crore for Varma's head during a televised debate about Varma's upcoming film Vyooham, said to delve into Andhra Pradesh politics. Varma shared clips of this debate on social media and officially reported the incident to the police both online and in person. Despite the anchor's attempts to deter Rao and emphasise the need to comply with the law, Rao insisted that societal interests superseded personal concerns. Vyooham Trailer Out! Sai Sushanth Reddy As ACP Arjun Unravels a Twisted Tapestry in Upcoming Telugu Series (Watch Video).

Ram Gopal Varma Shares Kolikapudi Sreenivas Rao's Short Video On X:

Dear ⁦@APPOLICE100⁩ ,this kolikapudi Sreenivasrao gave contract of Rs 1crore to kill me and he was cleverly aided by anchor called Samba of TV 5 channel who together facilitated him to repeat the contract killing on me 3 times ..Please treat this as my official complaint pic.twitter.com/Aixp5n5vpd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 26, 2023

