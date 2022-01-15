Fans are eagerly waiting to know the title of Ram Pothineni’s next that is tentatively titled as RAPO19. The makers have revealed that the title and first look from the actor’s next will be announced on January 17 at 12:07pm.

Update On RAPO19 Title And First Look

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)