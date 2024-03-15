South actor Anand Deverakonda celebrates his 32nd birthday today, March 15. Wishes for the talented actor have been pouring from all directions on his special day. Among them was a special one. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is said to be in a rumoured with Vijay Deverakonda, has taken to her social media platform to wish the actor well. Sharing a picture of Anand on her Instagram story, Rashmika wrote, "Happiest birthday Anandaaaaa". Anand is the younger brother of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who has been linked with the actress for quite some time now. Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off Biceps in This Fit and Fab Birthday Post for His Brother Anand Deverakonda (View Pic).

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna’s Insta Story Here:

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)