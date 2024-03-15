Vijay Deverakonda’s fit and fabulous birthday post for Anand Deverakonda exuded both brotherly love and admiration, capturing the attention of fans and followers. Vijay shared a striking photo featuring his brother and flaunted their well-defined biceps. He wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the first boy I’ll take with me on a fight.” Middle Class Melodies Star Anand Deverakonda Respond to Being Compared with Brother Vijay Deverakonda, Says 'He Is Now in the Big League'.

The Deverakonda Brothers

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@thedeverakonda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)