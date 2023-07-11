Rashmika Mandanna has proved that she's gem of a person! Well, as on July 10, the actress was papped in Mumbai for a commercial shoot and later posed for pics outside her caravan. While posing for photos with fans, the actress was seen taking a fan's phone in her hand, guiding all on how to take a picture. However, in excitement, the man snatched the phone from Rashmika. To this, instead of getting pissed, the Pushpa star remained calm and composed and instructed her team to move on to the next person. After Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna Enjoys Dancing to ‘Obsessed’ by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

