Tamil horror comedy film Conjuring Kannappan was released in the theatres on November 24, last year and has been made available for streaming on a popular OTT platform. The film marks the directorial debut of Selvin Raj Xavier and is produced by AGS Entertainment. The movie features Sathish and Regina in leading roles, accompanied by Nassar, Saranya Ponvannan and Redin Kingsley. The movie brings a perfectly balanced combination of horror and comedy, topped by an engaging storyline. The movie has done after its theatrical release and is now made available for online streaming. The film is now streaming in the Tamil language and will soon be made available in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Conjuring Kannappan started streaming on Netflix on January 5, 2024.

Check Out the Trailer of Conjuring Kannappan Here:

Conjuring Kannappan Started Streaming on Netflix From January 5

Kanavula setha, nejathulayum saavu dhaan. Ellaam oru dreamcatcher oda vela thaan. #ConjuringKannappan is now streaming on Netflix in Tamil. Coming soon in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.#ConjuringKannappanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/KrbT6g6Gjg — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 5, 2024

