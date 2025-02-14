Malayalam film Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, was released in theatres on January 9, 2025. The mystery crime thriller, directed by Jofin T. Chacko (Priest fame), opened to a positive response from both audiences and critics. The movie also stars Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, and Indrans. It follows an SHO investigating a suicide that leads to an old case. After becoming the most successful Mollywood film of 2025, the movie has finally made its OTT debut. Rekhachithram will be available for streaming on Sony LIV from March 14, 2025. ‘Rekhachithram’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan Impress in This Creative Blend of Cinema Nostalgia and Absorbing Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Rekhachithram’ to Premiere on Sony LIV on March 14, 2025

Watch the Trailer of ‘Rekhachithram’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)