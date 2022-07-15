Pratap Pothen’s demise has left the industry members and all his fans deeply saddened. The actor has delivered brilliant performances over the years in cinema. Fans have condoled demise of the renowned actor who was known for his works in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. Take a look at the throwback pictures of the late actor shared by fans on Twitter. Pratap Pothen Death: Rima Kallingal, Manju Warrier And Others Condole Demise Of Malayalam Actor-Director.

RIP

His Works With Kamal Haasan

Moodu Pani Actor

Go well, Mr Prathap Pothen. Will always remember you as the posh guy with issues. Never got past the typecasting, but did well nevertheless. pic.twitter.com/sLtWHbWsh5 — Suren (@zeneraalstuff) July 15, 2022

Major Throwback

Veteran actor and filmaker Prathap Pothen passes away. pic.twitter.com/UEaflehhYu — 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@suchisoundlover) July 15, 2022

Pratap Pothen's Directorial

Remembering Daisy, written and directed by Prathap Pothen on teenage love set in Ooty boarding school. With excellent cinematography by Ashok Kumar, the film still is one of Prathap's finest works as a filmmaker. Like icing on the cake, it has Kamal Hassan in a superb cameo role. pic.twitter.com/iKxvBw3Dc0 — RetroTicket (@RetroTicket) July 15, 2022

