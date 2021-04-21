After impressing at the box office, Darshan's Roberrt, is now all set to release on Amazon Prime Video from April 25. The flick will be out in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Helmed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the actioner had released in cinemas on March 11. Have a look.

Check It Out:

