R Madhavan directorial Rocketry's Tamil trailer is out and the actor fits well in the shoes of Padma Bhushan awardee ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan. The trailer begins with the veteran scientist starting to narrate his journey to superstar Suriya. Maddy looks convincing as Nambi Narayanan in each frame as his versatility steals the show by donning each phase of this lead character right from the young days to the old veteran look flawlessly.

Rocketry Tamil Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)