RRR’s track “Naatu Naatu” has won Golden Globe for Best Original Song and one just cannot contain their excitement on this big achievement. There are several who have extended their heartiest congratulations to SS Rajamouli’s team, including Chiranjeevi. He shared pictures from the Golden Globe Awards ceremony and tweeted saying, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu.” RRR at Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Track Wins Best Original Song; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy for MM Keeravani (Watch Video).

Chiranjeevi Congratulates Team RRR

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏 Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏 Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

