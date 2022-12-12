SS Rajamouli's RRR is making all the noise internationally as the film has bagged two nominations at the 80th Golden Globes. Director of the film SS Rajamouli took the moment to express gratitude and thanked fans and the entire team of the Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer. RRR at Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Gets Best Original Song Nomination at 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Check Out SS Rajamouli's Tweet Below:

Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out. 🤗🤗🤗 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)