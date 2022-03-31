After successfully running for five days in big screens, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR on Day 6 has collected total of Rs 120.59 crore in India. The flick is moving on a good balance at the box office. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others. RRR Box Office Collection Day 5: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Magnum Opus Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits... Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [₹ 120.66 cr] in *6 days*... HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EbSh3mTkJO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)