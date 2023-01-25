RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Original Song category. It has not just been a moment of pride for team RRR but for all those too who had been eagerly waiting for this big news. The film’s lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, expressed their excitement on Twitter on the same. RC tweeted, “What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India.” Jr NTR wrote, “Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat...” Golden Globes Awards 2023: Ram Charan Talks about Naatu Naatu Song From RRR, Says 'It Was A Beautiful Torture And Look Where It Got Us'.

Ram Charan’s Tweet

What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR🙏 All love ❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 24, 2023

Jr NTR’s Tweet

