The makers of RRR have dropped a major update about the film today (March 10). As they revealed that a new song from the movie titled "Sholay" will be out on March 14. The track will feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in desi avatars. FYI, the magnum opus releases worldwide on March 15 at the theatres. RRR Song Naatu Naatu Promo: Second Single Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Is A Vibrant Mass Number! (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)