The coronavirus in India is sparing none. Even the film business is largely getting affected due to the pandemic. And well, now the latest we hear is that SS Rajamouli's RRR might once again get postponed, which was about to release on October 13. As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers are considering Makar Sankranti 2022 as the new date. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

"How can it release on 13 October? Both Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have a lot of pending shooting for RRR. Ramcharan hasn’t shot much this year. He was busy with his other project Acharya (featuring father and son Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan). NTR Jr also didn’t shoot this year," a source told the portal. “We may come for Makar Sankranti in January 2022. Even that is doubtful at the moment," the sourced concluded.

