Sai Pallavi's sister, actor Pooja Kannan, joyfully announced her engagement to Vineeth on January 21. Sharing delightful snapshots from the ceremony, the couple wore matching outfits, radiating happiness. Sai Pallavi, in a stunning pale yellow saree with subtle accessories, looked exceptionally beautiful. Posing with their families, the newly engaged pair, Pooja and Vineeth, captured the special moment. Sai Pallavi also expressed her excitement on Instagram, posting the engagement photos and sharing, "My baby sister is engaged. it’s going to take a lil while for that to sink in!" Sai Pallavi All Set to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan- Reports.

