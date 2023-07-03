The much-anticipated update on Salaar is here! The makers have confirmed that the teaser of Salaar, starring Prabhas in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, will be released on July 6. It is going to drop at 5.12am. Fans can watch the teaser of this upcoming Telugu action film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, on the YouTube channel of Hombale Films. The makers have shared the link to watch Salaar teaser on Twitter. Priyanka Chopra Roped in Opposite Jr NTR for KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Next After Salaar – Reports.

