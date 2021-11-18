It is Nayanthara’s birthday today and heartfelt wishes from fans and colleagues have been showered for the actress on social media platforms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who’d be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, attended the birthday bash hosted for the actress by Vignesh Shivan. Samantha has shared a few pictures from the celebration and shared a perfect note for the Lady Superstar. Samantha wrote, “She came, She saw, She dared, She dreamed, She performed and, She conquered !! Happy birthday Nayan”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Birthday Girl Nayanthara

