The official trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A) is out. Helmed by Hemanth M Rao, the Kannada film stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The movie narrates an intense love story which takes a tragic turn. The movie arrives in theatres on September 1 and also stars Achyuth Kumar and Avinash in important roles. Amid Jailer's Success Rajinikanth Returns to Ranchi After Offering Prayers at Ramgarh’s Rajrappa Temple! (View Pics).

Watch Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)