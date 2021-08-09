Mahesh Babu's birthday treat to his fans was the teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. His fans went crazy about it and later Trivikram also announced a film with him and Pooja Hegde. Now we have a still from Sarkaru Vaari Paata of Mahesh Babu and Suresh which is just so endearingly sweet.

