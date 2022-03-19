The teaser of second single from Sarkaru Vaari Paata titled "Penny" is out! Featuring Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, the track is high on energy and sees the duo flaunting their dance moves. The full song will be out on March 20. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Second Single From Mahesh Babu’s Film To Be Released On March 20!

Watch Video:

